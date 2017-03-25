Bucks move into tie for fifth place with win over Hawks

MILWAUKEE — The BMO Harris Bradley Center crowd started chanting “Fear the Deer!” as the Milwaukee Bucks downed the Atlanta Hawks 100-97 Friday night, moving into a tie for fifth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s performance was part of the reason for the celebration as he logged his second straight double double with 34 points and 13 rebounds. Malcolm Brogdon added 14 points and seven assists to give Milwaukee its 11th victory in 13 outings.

”It was a playoff-type game. Everybody is fighting for pole position,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said.

Milwaukee led by as many as 13 before Atlanta went on a 13-2 run in the second quarter to trim the deficit to two by halftime. But 17 turnovers wreaked havoc on the Hawks’ efforts to establish offensive continuity in the game. Atlanta did win the rebounding battle 49-35.

The Hawks had a late opportunity to send it to overtime, with former Bucks forward Ersan Ilyasova taking a contested three-pointer with less than a second remaining. It clanged off the rim to encapsulate what’s been a difficult stretch for the Hawks.

Atlanta has now lost six in a row and is forced to share its fifth-place standing with Milwaukee — a team fighting for a playoff spot with 10 games remaining. The Bucks host the Bulls on Sunday afternoon, having won all three previous meetings this season.

