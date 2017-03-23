Luke Kunin will leave Wisconsin early, sign with the Minnesota Wild

MADISON — Wisconsin forward Luke Kunin is moving on after two years in Madison.

The Badgers captain has reportedly signed an entry-level deal with the Minnesota Wild, who picked him in the first round of the 2016 draft.

Kunin leaves Wisconsin after leading the Badgers with 22 goals and 38 points, helping them go from eight wins last year to 20 wins and a second-place finish in the Big Ten this year.

The now former Badgers star will join the AHL’s Iowa Wild this season on a tryout contract before his new three-year deal kicks in next season.

For his career, Kunin scored 41 goals at Wisconsin, in addition to leading Team USA to a gold medal in the World Junior Championships this past December.

