Badgers shootaround at MSG, prepare for Florida

NEW YORK CITY | The Badger men’s basketball team, making it’s 4th straight trip to the Sweet 16, took part in the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional shootaround on Thursday afternoon at Madison Square Garden. Senior Nigel Hayes spent some time working on his “Jordan move,” the move that led to the game winning shot against Villanova last Sunday.

On January 28, 2017 Wisconsin escaped with a 61-54 overtime win over Rutgers at Madison Square Garden. In that game Bronson Koenig shot just 2-13 from the field, 2-10 from beyond the arc. Koenig says he’ll be better in this venue against Florida tomorrow.

Florida has some great guards. That’s something head coach Greg Gard says is a concern.

Wisconsin certainly has experience on its’ side. This is the 14th NCAA tournament games for this group of UW seniors. That’s something Nigel Hayes admits he never expected.

Wisconsin and Florida tip off at approximately 9 pm CST on Friday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

