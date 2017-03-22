Reports: Packers re-sign RB Christine Michael, host two other free agents

Christine Michael’s time with the Green Bay Packers will last longer than six games.

ESPN is reporting that the running back has re-signed with the team after visiting them on Wednesday.

Michael was claimed off of waivers from the Seattle Seahawks midway through the 2016 season, and went on to carry the ball 31 times for 1144 yards and one touchdown in six games for the Packers, including 45 yards in a win over the Chicago Bears.

Bringing Michael back gives Green Bay three running backs on their roster, as he joins converted wide receiver Ty Montgomery and undrafted free agent Don Jackson in the team’s backfield.

ESPN’s Field Yates also reported that tackle Byron Bell visited Green Bay on Wednesday, while ESPN’s Rob Demovsky tweeted that the team would be hosting defensive lineman Ricky Jean-Francois.

Bell was on the Tennessee Titans injured reserve all of 2016 after sustaining an ankle injury. Prior to that, though, he had started 72 of 78 possible games between the Titans and Carolina Panthers.

