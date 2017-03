MADISON — Wisconsin has picked up its eighth commitment in the class of 2018.

247Sports was the first to report that four-star linebacker Jack Sanborn (Lake Zurich, Ill.) had given his verbal commitment to the Badgers.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Sanborn is rated as the No. 3 player in the state of Illinois and the 12th-best inside linebacker in the country, according to the 247 Composite.

Sanborn chose Wisconsin over 13 other offers, including Duke, Iowa and Michigan State.

Related

Comments

comments