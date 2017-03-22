Packers to host DT Jean Francois on Wednesday

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers are set to host veteran free agent defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday, following visits with the Seattle Seahawks and Chicago Bears.

Green Bay has already added three new players through free agency, but the impending four-game suspension of Letroy Guion has the Packers looking for depth heading into next season. Jean Francois is heading into his ninth NFL season, having played the last two years with the Washington Redskins. Jean Francois has experience playing in both 3-4 and 4-3 defensive schemes.

Jean Francois was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft, recording 153 career tackles and 12 career sacks.

Regardless of whether or not Green Bay signs Jean Francois, the Packers have been planning to insert second-year defensive lineman Kenny Clark into that role. They’re hoping Clark can step in for Guion as a pass-rusher, but also act as a run-stuffer after the 2015 departure of B.J. Raji.

