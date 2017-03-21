Report: Packers, Browns showing interest in former Cardinals CB Josh Hill

GREEN BAY, Wis. — According to a report from the National Football Post, the Green Bay Packers and Cleveland Browns are looking into former Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Hill.

Hill last played in the NFL in August of 2013 as an undrafted rookie out of California, but since his release, he’s not cracked an NFL roster and had even retired from professional football. But recently uploaded workout videos may give teams reason to give the 27-year-old a look.

During his four years at Cal, Hill logged 214 total tackles with four interceptions, though his size (5′ 9-3/4″) and NFL Scouting Combine numbers (4.69 40-yard dash) still leave more to be desired.

