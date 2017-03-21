Former Madison Capitols D Mitch Hults signs with Anaheim Ducks

MADISON, WI | The Madison Capitols, a member of the United States Hockey League, announced former defenseman Mitch Hults has signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Anaheim Ducks.

Hults, 22, played in 55 games for the Capitols as a defenseman during the 2014-15 season, and collected 13 goals and 21 assists for 34 points, and 90 penalty minutes. He is currently ranked eighth on the Capitols all-time penalty minutes with 90 minutes and 10th all-time with 21 assists. Hults is the first Capitols player to sign an NHL contract following his time in Madison.

Advertisement

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound native of Stoughton, WI, moved to the forward position and has recorded 54 points (20-34=54) and 98 penalty minutes in 76 games with the Lake Superior State University Lakers the last two seasons, 2015-2017.

Prior to joining the Capitols in 2014, Hults played two seasons with the USHL’s Indiana Ice. He registered 24 points (10-14=24) and 22 penalty minutes in 64 games with the Ice from 2012-14. Hults also won the Clark Cup with the Ice in 2014 with five playoff goals in eight games.

(MadCapsHockey.com)

Related

Comments

comments