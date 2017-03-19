Bucks can’t overcome second quarter run in loss to Warriors

OAKLAND, Calif. — The Golden State Warriors outscored the Milwaukee Bucks 36-15 in the second quarter to win the game 117-92.

Steph Curry paced the Warriors with 28 points, including eight three-pointers, while Klay Thompson followed that up with 21 points. As a team, the Warriors held a distinct advantage when it came to perimeter shooting, converting on 12-of-23 attempts (52.2 percent), while Milwaukee was just 9-of-27 (33.3 percent).

But the Bucks were tasked with playing from behind for much of the game, despite leading 17-5 in the game’s opening minutes. It didn’t help Milwaukee’s case that Golden State hoarded all the missed shots. The Warriors dominated the glass with 44 rebounds, compared to the Bucks’ 35.

It was the fourth game of a six-game road trip for the Bucks, who were led by Malcolm Brogdon’s 18 points. They’re now 2-2 over that stretch while trying to hold on to the eighth and final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

”No excuses but we were fatigued,” Brogdon said. ”If your second game on a back-to-back is one of the best teams, it’s going to be tough. Fatigue definitely plays a factor but it’s not the reason we lost.”

The Bucks have Sunday and Monday off before returning Tuesday night to visit the Portland Trailblazers.

