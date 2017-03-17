Raiders sign ex-Packers tight end Jared Cook

The Green Bay Packers have now watched seven of their 11 unrestricted free agents sign with other teams, the latest being tight end Jared Cook.

Cook signed with the Oakland Raiders on Thursday, six days after the negotiations between the Packers and the tight end’s people broke off. In response, Green Bay went out and signed Martellus Bennett and Lance Kendricks to fill the void at tight end, leaving Cook to find a new team after just one year with the franchise.

When healthy, Cook was a big time weapon for Green Bay. He missed six games, but still caught 30 passes for 377 yards and one touchdown in the regular season, before hauling in the now famous sideline pass against the Dallas Cowboys that led to a game-winning field goal, sending the Packers into the NFC title game.

According to ESPN, the Raiders gave Cook a 2-year, $12.2 million deal.

Cook joins guard T.J. Lang (Lions), safety Micah Hyde (Bills), center J.C. Tretter (Browns), defensive end Datone Jones (Vikings), outside linebacker Julius Peppers (Carolina) and running back Eddie Lacy (Seahawks) as now former Packers.

