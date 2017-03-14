Eddie Lacy agrees to contract with Seattle Seahawks

GREEN BAY | Eddie Lacy is no longer a Green Bay Packer. The running back has agreed to a new contract with the Seattle Seahawks according to tweets made Tuesday by Lacy’s agent. The Packers’ second round pick in 2013 gets a one year, $5.5M deal with $3M guaranteed according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Lacy originally had a meeting with the Seahawks over the weekend and it apparently went well. He also met with the Vikings and was still talking to the Packers about a return. But Seattle will be Lacy’s new home which means Packers General Manager Ted Thompson is in search of a new running back. Currently Green Bay’s top running backs are Ty Montgomery, a former receiver, and Don Jackson.

Lacy ran for 2,317 yards in his first two seasons, but poor conditioning and an ankle injury led to struggles the past two years.

