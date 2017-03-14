Report: Davon House returning to Green Bay

Davon House is coming back to Green Bay.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported the cornerback had agreed to a one-year contract, that the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport tweeted is worth $3.5 million.

Advertisement

House was cut by Jacksonville just two years after signing a big money free agent deal. He started 20 games for the Jaguars, finishing with four interceptions and one forced fumble.

The 27-year-old spent his first four seasons in Green Bay after being a fourth-round pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Injuries limited him to just 11 games his first two years, but he played in 29 of 32 games in 2013 and 2014, starting nine of them.

House joins a Packers secondary that struggled last year, especially at cornerback, where injuries ravaged a young and inexperienced group. House is expected to have an opportunity to become a starter.

Related

Comments

comments