Packers bring back Jayrone Elliott on one-year deal

GREEN BAY, Wis. — The Green Bay Packers will re-address their need for outside linebacker Jayrone Elliott in 2018 after re-signing him on a one-year, $1.6 million contract.

Elliott has spent his first three NFL seasons in Green Bay, mostly contributing as a member of the special teams unit. His role on the defense could increase after Julius Peppers left for Carolina, leaving just Clay Matthews, Nick Perry, and Kyler Fackrell as outside linebackers. Datone Jones is currently testing the free agent market.

Advertisement

After the Packers declined to tender the restricted free agent, Elliott met with the Buffalo Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers. The former undrafted free agent out of Toledo signed with Green Bay in 2014 on a three-year, $1.535 million contract.

Related

Comments

comments