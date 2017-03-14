Grizzlies snap Bucks win streak with 113-93 win

MEMPHIS — The Memphis Grizzlies ended a five-game losing streak, while halting the Milwaukee Bucks momentum of six straight wins with a 113-93 victory Monday night.

The struggling Grizzlies decided to put veteran Vince Carter in the starting lineup for the first time this season and were rewarded with a perfect performance — a career-high 24 points on 8-of-8 shooting, including 6-for-6 from beyond the arc.

Advertisement

”Hey, better late than never,” Carter said after the win. ”I didn’t realize it until [Chandler Parsons] said something to me. I’d rather not know. Just let me play.”

For the Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 18 points on 6-of-14 from the field. Malcolm Brogdon added 15 off the bench, but said “they came out with more urgency than we did.”

Khris Middleton made his eighth start of the season, but struggled to 11 points on 25 percent shooting. It was Milwaukee’s first loss this season with Middleton in the starting lineup.

Related

Comments

comments