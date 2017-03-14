Green Bay OLB Datone Jones signs with the Minnesota Vikings

The Green Bay Packers have lost another one of their free agents.

ESPN’s Adam Shefter was the first toe report that outside linebacker Datone Jones has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.

Jones, a first-round pick in 2013, played defensive end for the first few years of his career before moving to outside linebacker. He finished his career with nine sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception.

The NFL Network reported the contract Jones got with the Vikings is a one-year, $3.75 million deal that could reach $5 million with incentives.

With Jones now gone, the Packers have lost/let walk six unrestricted free agents — guard T.J. Lang (Lions), safety Micah Hyde (Bills), center J.C. Tretter (Browns), running back Eddie Lacy (Seahawks), outside linebacker Julius Peppers (Panthers).

