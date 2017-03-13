Report: Former Bucks C Larry Sanders agrees to deal with Cavaliers

CLEVELAND — After a two year hiatus, former Milwaukee Bucks center Larry Sanders is back in the NBA as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Sanders left Milwaukee shortly after signing a four-year, $44 million contract in 2013. At the time, he cited a lack of passion for the game of basketball and also personal issues such as depression. The Bucks were forced to buy out his contract, agreeing to pay the former VCU star $1.9 million over the next seven seasons (through the 2021-2022 season). It appears he’ll still be paid by Milwaukee despite signing with Cleveland.

No details of the new Cavaliers contract were revealed, after initially being reported by Yahoo Sports! The Vertical. Sanders will likely have a contract option for the 2017-2018 season.

The Cavaliers had been searching for a replacement after Andrew Bogut suffered a fractured fibula upon making his debut with Cleveland this season. Sanders has been active on social media about his search for an NBA return, posting frequent photos and videos of himself in Cleveland and wearing team apparel.

