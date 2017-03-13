Beaver Dam, Edgewood win WIAA girls basketball titles

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Five teams were crowned WIAA girls basketball champions at the Resch Center on Saturday, including Madison-area teams Beaver Dam and Madison Edgewood.

Div II

The Golden Beavers capped an unbeaten season (28-0) with a 52-33 win over the Packers, despite facing an early 10-0 deficit. Beaver Dam forced 16 turnovers in the first half and turned it into a 30-10 run and a 30-20 halftime lead. The Golden Beavers would then go on a 12-3 run in the second half to lock up their first State championship in school history. Tara Stauffacher and Aly Van Loo led the Golden Beavers with 12 points each.

Div III

The Crusaders (25-3) took home their first State title by downing the Spartans 51-30, following an inability from both teams to convert on field goal attempts. Madison Edgewood shot 26 percent in the first half, while Martin Luther was 22 percent. The Crusaders came out firing in the second half, hitting 50 percent of their shots, while the Spartans’ struggles continued. Edgewood was led by a game-high 20 points from Estella Moschkau.

Winners

Div I | Appleton North 49, De Pere 34

Div II | Beaver Dam 52, Cudahy 33

Div III | Edgewood 51, Martin Luther 30

Div IV | Howards Grove 44, Aquinas 43

Div V | Loyal 74, Milwaukee Academy of Science 61

