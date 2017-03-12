Badgers earn #8 seed in NCAA tournament, will face Virginia Tech Thursday

WASHINGTON D.C. | There’s not many years a team finishes 2nd in the Big Ten regular season and 2nd in the Big Ten Tournament and ends up with an 8 seed in the NCAA tournament. But this is not your normal year. Despite finishing the season 25-9 and 2nd in both the conference regular season and tournament, Wisconsin will be an 8 seed in the NCAA east region. The Badgers will play 9 seed Virginia Tech on Thursday in Buffalo, New York. The winner most likely faces #1 seed Villanova on Saturday. Villanova is the defending national champs and faces the play-in winner of No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s and New Orleans.

Advertisement

This marks the 19th straight N.C.A.A. tournament appearance for Wisconsin, tied for the fourth-longest current streak in the country.

Related

Comments

comments