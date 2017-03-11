Ex-Badger TE Kendricks returns to Wisconsin after being signed by Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Green Bay Packers general manager Ted Thompson continues to surprise, signing former Los Angeles Rams tight end Lance Kendricks Saturday afternoon.

The signing was reported by Rob Demovsky and Adam Schefter, per unnamed sources. It was also noted that Kendricks has been working out with Aaron Rodgers, Clay Matthews, and David Bakhtiari this offseason in southern California.

Kendricks was drafted 47th overall by the Rams in 2011 out of Wisconsin, logging 50 catches for 499 yards and two touchdowns in 2016.

