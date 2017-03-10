Hayes picks up two early fouls, has to sit

WASHINGTON D.C. | Wisconsin’s Nigel Hayes hit his first two shots and had 7 points in the first five minutes but now he’s forced to sit after picking up his second foul. Just like the last game against Minnesota, Wisconsin must weather the storm with one of their best players on the bench. The Hoosiers have an 18-16 lead over the Badgers with 11:37 remaining in the first half.

Wisconsin has had rebounding issues as well. In the first 8 minutes the Badgers had allowed 6 offensive rebounds and 10 second chance points.

The Badgers came into the Big Ten tournament as the #2 seed but they took the court as the top seed remaining. #1 seed Purdue lost to Michigan on Friday. The Badgers are trying to beat #10 seed Indiana for the 3rd time this season.

Wisconsin is coming off a solid 17 point win over Minnesota. The Hoosiers beat Iowa but likely need to beat Wisconsin to reach the NCAA tournament.

The winner of Wisconsin-Indiana will play either Maryland or Northwestern Saturday afternoon.

I’ll continue to keep you updated throughout the game and will have a full postgame report from the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

