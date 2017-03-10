Julius Peppers leaving Green Bay, headed back to Carolina

Julius Peppers is no longer a Green Bay Packer. The 15-year veteran is returning to the Carolina Panthers according to his agent Carl Carey. Peppers spent the first eight years of his career in Carolina.

Peppers was a five-time Pro Bowler with the Panthers before joining the Chicago Bears in 2010 and then the Packers in 2014.

Advertisement

The Packers signed Peppers to a three-year, $26 million contract in 2014 after he was released by the Bears. In three seasons with the Packers, Peppers recorded 24.5 sacks and eight forced fumbles. He went to his ninth Pro Bowl in 2015. As a part-time player in 2016 Peppers still finished second on the team with 8.5 sacks.

Peppers turned 37 in January. He currently has 661 career tackles, 47 forced fumbles, 11 interceptions and 143.5 career sacks.

Related

Comments

comments