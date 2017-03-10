Former Badgers discuss Big Ten Tournament, Bruesewitz says “I hate Tom Crean!”

Former Badgers Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills say they like what they saw out of the Badger men’s basketball team in the second half against Minnesota and hope it continues come tournament time. They agree seeing Bronson Koenig hit three-pointers is important. But defense is really the key to a deep tournament run.

“That’s what we hold our hat on is defense,” said Gasser. “When you lose a starter like Bronson (to foul trouble) in the first half but you hold a team like Minnesota to 29 points and stay in the game. That’s big. Hopefully that can carry over into tournament time.”

Indiana beat Iowa in the Big Ten Tournament second round on Thursday night, so the Hoosiers will play the Badgers in Friday night’s quarterfinal in Washington D.C. Mike Bruesewitz says that’s fine with him. “I think we match up better with Indiana. Plus I hate Tom Crean!”

The former Badgers spoke with sports director Jake Zimmermann, Zach Heilprin and Joe Miller on this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable. Take a listen:

