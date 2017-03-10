Buckeyes steamroll Badgers 5-1

MADISON, Wis. — Goaltending proved to be the difference as Ohio State defeated Wisconsin 5-1 at the Kohl Center Friday night.

The Badgers outshot the Buckeyes 29-17 but the Buckeyes’ Matt Tomkins stopped 28 of the 29 shots he faced. Wisconsin, on the other hand, was forced to roll with the struggling Jack Berry due to an injury suffered in the second period by Matt Jurusik.

About five minutes into the contest, penalties by both teams equaled two minutes of four-on-four play, where Wisconsin seemed to have the upper hand in terms of possession. But lazy passing by the Badgers nearly resulted in turnovers on two occasions during the power play. That lack of discipline also meant a couple missed chances at shots on goal.

But it didn’t take long for Ohio State to take advantage of Wisconsin’s miscues. 8:54 into the first period, Miguel Fidler’s pass was deflected off a Wisconsin player and cleaned up by Drew Brevig , who found the net while surrounded by white jerseys. It only took three minutes for the score to become lopsided in the Buckeyes’ favor. David Gust scored his 16th goal of the year just seconds after the puck was dropped for a faceoff in Wisconsin’s zone.

The second period was more of the same, as Dakota Joshua scored with 12:56 left before intermission to make it 3-0 Ohio State. That appeared to end Berry’s night, replaced by Jurusik. But after the Badgers struck back on a Matt Ustaski power play goal, Jurusik would leave the game with an injury and Berry would re-enter the game.

Berry’s nightmare continued at the 14:22 mark after Fidler showed his play-making ability on a deke move to give the Buckeyes a 4-1 lead. The Kohl Center crowd went silent after realizing Wisconsin is just 5-9-0 when opponents score four or more goals. Down by three, the Badgers are facing a 1-10-1 record when trailing after two periods.

Wisconsin tried to mount a comeback in the third period, but a goal was disallowed because of a J.D. Greenway penalty on the Badger end of the ice. The last time Wisconsin had overcome a three-goal deficit was Feb. 6, 2004 against North Dakota. To make matters worse, the Buckeyes tacked on another goal just moments later when Mason Jobst found the back of the net on a power play.

Frustrations came to a head with 5:25 remaining when Seamus Malone received a five-minute major penalty for spearing and a game disqualification.

