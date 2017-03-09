Safety Micah Hyde signs with the Buffalo Bills

Two of the Green Bay Packers unrestricted free agents will be playing for other teams in 2017.

A few hours after it was reported that center/guard J.C. Tretter would be signing with the Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills announced they had signed safety Micah Hyde.

Advertisement

According to Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the Bills gave Hyde a five-year, $30.5 million contract.

A fifth-round draft pick in 2013, Hyde played in 63 games, including 33 starts, amassing eight interceptions, two forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. He also was a solid punt returner for the Packers, averaging 9.7 yards per return and three touchdowns.

Hyde was a versatile player for Green Bay, lining up as a safety, cornerback and slot cornerback during his four years.

Related

Comments

comments