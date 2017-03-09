Report: Packers to re-sign OLB Nick Perry

The Green Bay Packers appear to be keeping at least one of their own.

As first reported by Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports, outside linebacker Nick Perry will re-sign with the team on a five-year deal.

Perry is one of 11 unrestricted free agents the Packers have and the deal comes just hours before the 3 p.m. start of a new league year and the ability for players to sign with any other team.

A first-round pick out of USC in 2012, Perry’s first four years were injury plagued and consisted of more missed games (18) than sacks (12.5). But 2016 was different. Playing on a one-year contract, the 26-year-old started a career-high 12 games and led the Packers in sacks with 11. He missed two games with an arm injury, but returned earlier than expected and played with a cast yet remained productive.

Perry solidifies an outside linebacker group that is light on experience, considering the only other player under contract with more than one season in the NFL is Clay Matthews.

