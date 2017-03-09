Report: J.C. Tretter headed to Cleveland

The Green Bay Packers managed to hold onto one of their own in outside linebacker Nick Perry, but will lose another in center J.C. Tretter.

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reported the Cleveland Browns will sign the 26-year-old Tretter when the new league year starts at 3 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

A fourth-round pick in 2013, Tretter struggled with injuries during his time in Green Bay, playing in just 31 of a possible 48 games, including 10 starts. He was playing at a high level in 2016 through the first seven games before an injury ended his year.

Tretter was replaced by Corey Linsley, who played well in the final nine games of the regular season. Linsley underwent ankle surgery this offseason, but he’s expected to be ready to go when training camp gets underway in July.

