NFL Free Agency: Packers updates

Thursday represents the start of a new league year for the NFL, and with it comes the beginning of free agency. Since noon on Tuesday teams have been able to negotiate with agents of unrestricted free agents, but at 3 p.m. Thursday teams can start signing those players.

The Green Bay Packers are normally not heavily involved in free agency, but the team does have several decisions to make before the deadline, and we’ll be keeping track of the news regarding those movements throughout the day.

(note: newest updates are at the top)

Thursday 3/9

8:46 a.m. — Packers defensive tackle Mike Daniels tweets his congratulations to outside linebacker Nick Perry on his new deal to stay in Green Bay.

8:31 a.m. — Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweets the team’s priorities are clearly in re-signing guard T.J. Lang and tight end Jared Cook, while not making a push for safety Micah Hyde

8:11 a.m. — NFL.com reporter Mike Garafolo tweets that Green Bay tight end Jared Cook is receiving interest from the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills.

7:31 a.m. — Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers are nearing an agreement to keep outside linebacker Nick Perry, but the deal is not done yet.

7:09 a.m. — Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports tweets the Packers have a long-term agreement in place with outside linebacker Nick Perry.

Wednesday 3/8

9:24 p.m. — Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports the Packers have keyed in on outside linebacker Nick Perry and guard T.J. Lang as priorities to get signed before free agency opens.

8:33 p.m. — Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel tweets that the Atlanta Falcons, New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts are showing interest in outside linebacker Nick Perry, but that the Packers want him back.

7:38 p.m. — NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweets that safety Micah Hyde is “aggressively pursuing other options” out of Green Bay.

7:26 p.m. — ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reports that safety Micah Hyde will hit the open market as the Packers did not make him an offer.

3:14 p.m. — Bill Huber of PackerReport.com tweets that the New York Jets are prepared to make an offer for outside linebacker Nick Perry.

