WIAA State girls basketball preview

GREEN BAY, Wis. — Five teams will be crowned Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association girls basketball State champions this weekend at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

Four Madison-area teams will fight for hardware, beginning with the Division III semifinals on Thursday afternoon where Madison Edgewood will be taking on Wrightstown. Beaver Dam and Monroe square off in the Division II semifinal Friday afternoon, followed by the Division I semifinal matchup between Middleton and De Pere. All championship games will take place from the Resch Center on Saturday.

DI: Middleton comes into the Division I semifinals making its 10th appearance at the State championship level, including its second appearance in the last three years. The Cardinals shared the Big Eight Conference crown with Sun Prairie this season.

DII: Monroe makes its ninth State appearance and its first since 2010, coming off a season where it shared the Badger South Conference title with Stoughton and Madison Edgewood. It’s just the third State appearance for Beaver Dam and the first since the 2010 season. The Golden Beavers went 26-0 in the regular season to win the Wisconsin Little Ten Conference.

DIII: For the second year in a row and the second year overall, Madison Edgewood makes a WIAA State tournament appearance. Their only Class A title came in 1979 as a member of the WISAA. The Crusaders finished in a three-way tie for the Badger South Conference crown with Monroe and Stoughton.

Thursday, March 9

Division 3

Bloomer (22-4) vs. Martin Luther (25-1) | 1:35 p.m.

Wrightstown (23-3) vs. Edgewood (23-3)*

Division 4

Durand (23-3) vs. Howards Grove (25-1) | 6:35 p.m.

Shiocton (18-8) vs. Aquinas (26-0)*

Friday, March 10

Division 5

Clayton (27-0) vs. Milwaukee Academy of Science (22-4) | 9:05 a.m.

Loyal (23-4) vs. Bangor (24-3)*

Division 2

Hortonville (20-5) vs. Cudahy (19-7) | 1:35 p.m.

Beaver Dam (26-0) vs. Monroe (21-3)*

Division 1

Appleton North (26-0) vs. Milwaukee King (25-0) | 6:35 p.m.

De Pere (24-2) vs. Middleton (23-3)*

Saturday, March 11

3-Point Challenge | 9:30 a.m.

Division 5 Championship Game | 11:05 a.m.

Division 4 Championship Game*

Division 3 Championship Game*

Division 2 Championship Game | 6:35 p.m.

Division 1 Championship Game*

*Note: Subsequent games of each session will begin approximately 15 minutes following the previous game.

