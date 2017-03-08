Packers re-sign punter Jake Schum

Jake Schum will be back for a second year in Green Bay.

The Packers announced Wednesday afternoon that the punter had re-signed with the team. He was an exclusive rights free agent, meaning he could only negotiate with Green Bay.

Schum was brought in after the team released long-time punter Tim Masthay during the preseason last August. He averaged 43.2 yards per punt to rank 27th in the league, and his net average was 39.1, leaving him No. 24 in the NFL in that category.

The 28-year-old Schum did punt better in the playoffs, averaging 47.6 yards per kick with a net of 43.5 yards, while dropping three of his 11 punts inside the 20.

