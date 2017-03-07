Wisconsin hockey coach Tony Granato joins ‘The Joe and Ebo Show’

MADISON — The Wisconsin hockey team has surpassed even the most optimistic expectations fans had for them going into the first season of the Tony Granato era. After winning a total of 12 games combined the last two years, the Badgers are sitting at 19-12-1 entering the final weekend of the regular season, are just three points back of Minnesota in the race for the Big Ten title and in great position to earn the Badgers first NCAA tournament berth since 2014.

Granato joined ‘The Joe and Ebo Show’ on 106.7FM/1670AM ‘The Zone’ Tuesday morning to talk about the success so far this year and the potential for more down the line.

