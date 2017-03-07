Packers NT Letroy Guion suspended for four games

The Green Bay Packers will be without the services of nose tackle Letroy Guion for the first four games of the 2017 season.

The NFL announced Tuesday that Guion had been suspended for violating the league’s policy on performance enhancing substances.

It’s the second year that Guion will miss time as a result of being suspended, with a three-game ban to start the 2015 season coming from an offseason arrest for possession of marijuana and a firearm in February of that year.

Last season, Guion started 15 games, finishing with 30 tackles and one forced fumble.

