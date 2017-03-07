Ex-Packer Davon House released by Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have released cornerback Davon House in an effort to save roughly $12 million over the next two seasons.

House was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fourth round of the 2011 draft, where he played four seasons for the green and gold. He exceeded the $2.34 million value of his rookie contract, but when it came time to renew, the Packers cut him loose, eventually signing a four-year, $24.5 million deal with the Jaguars.

After setting a franchise record of 23 pass breakups in his first season in Jacksonville, House lost his starting role the following season. He’s played in 73 games with 33 starts, racking up 150 tackles, 60 passes defensed, and six interceptions.

Jaguars beat writer Ryan O’Halloran predicted on Monday that Jacksonville would release House and he would return to Green Bay where he began his NFL career.

