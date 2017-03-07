Bucks beat 76ers for third straight win

PHILADELPHIA — Giannis Antetokounmpo and Tony Snell helped the Milwaukee Bucks to their third consecutive win, taking down the Philadelphia 76ers 112-98 Monday night.

Antetokounmpo had 24 points, eight rebounds, and five assists, while Tony Snell scored 18 of his season-high 21 points in the first half. Snell added seven rebounds and two steals in the effort.

”Right now we’re playing our best basketball,” Antetokounmpo said. ”Everybody is playing hard, we’re playing team basketball and we’re making a (playoff) push. That’s great for us right now.”

The Bucks led from the get-go, leading by as many as 27 points and beating the 76ers for the first time in three tries this season. Philadelphia couldn’t shoot itself back into the game, converting on just 8-of-30 (26.7 percent) of its three-point attempts.

A strange trend forming for Milwaukee is the “John Henson effect.” The Bucks are 7-0 in their last seven games when Henson doesn’t get playing time, but 0-5 in their last five games where he takes the court.

