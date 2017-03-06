Wisconsin finishes regular season at No. 24 in AP poll

MADISON, Wis. — Following a 59-57 loss to Iowa and a 66-49 victory over Minnesota, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press poll.
AP Top 25
1. Kansas (59) 28-3
2. Villanova (2) 28-3
3. UCLA (3) 28-3
4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1
5. Oregon 27-4
6. North Carolina 26-6
7. Arizona 27-4
8. Kentucky 26-5
9. Baylor 25-6
10. Louisville 24-7
11. West Virginia 24-7
12. SMU 27-4
13. Purdue 25-6
14. Duke 23-8
15. Cincinnati 27-4
16. Florida State 24-7
17. Florida 24-7
18. Butler 23-7
19. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 27-3
20. Wichita State 30-4
21. Virginia 21-9
22. Notre Dame 23-8
23. Iowa State 20-10
24. Wisconsin 23-8
25. Maryland 24-7
Wisconsin is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament taking place from Washington, D.C. and will await the winner of Iowa and Indiana on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.