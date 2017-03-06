Wisconsin finishes regular season at No. 24 in AP poll

MADISON, Wis. — Following a 59-57 loss to Iowa and a 66-49 victory over Minnesota, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team fell two spots to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press poll.

AP Top 25

1. Kansas (59) 28-3

2. Villanova (2) 28-3

3. UCLA (3) 28-3

4. Gonzaga (1) 30-1

5. Oregon 27-4

6. North Carolina 26-6

7. Arizona 27-4

8. Kentucky 26-5

9. Baylor 25-6

10. Louisville 24-7

11. West Virginia 24-7

12. SMU 27-4

13. Purdue 25-6

14. Duke 23-8

15. Cincinnati 27-4

16. Florida State 24-7

17. Florida 24-7

18. Butler 23-7

19. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 27-3

20. Wichita State 30-4

21. Virginia 21-9

22. Notre Dame 23-8

23. Iowa State 20-10

24. Wisconsin 23-8

25. Maryland 24-7

Wisconsin is the No. 2 seed in the Big Ten tournament taking place from Washington, D.C. and will await the winner of Iowa and Indiana on Friday for a 6:30 p.m. matchup.

