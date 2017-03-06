Packers free agency: Peppers plans to return, Lang’s value determined

GREEN BAY, Wis. — NFL free agency begins on Thursday, but the Green Bay Packers won’t be able to keep all of their pending free agents.

That’s why it’s noteworthy Yahoo! Sports’ Charles Robinson reported several NFL sources estimate right guard T.J. Lang‘s value to be at about $8 to $10 million per year. Spotrac listed Lang’s yearly value at $8.4 million. If that ends up being the range NFL teams would be willing to pay Lang, that leverage could be used against the Packers. Green Bay already pays right tackle Bryan Bulaga an average of $6.75 million per year, which ranks second in the league at his position.

Lang’s estimated value could create another problem for the Packers. Robinson noted Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler is expected to earn a new contract with an annual value of $10 to $12 million. Zietler was seen as a possible target for Green Bay in free agency should they have to part ways with Lang.

It was noted during Wednesday’s media session at the NFL Scouting Combine that coach Mike McCarthy expected linebacker Julius Peppers to return for another season. That now appears to be coming to fruition, after Peppers’ agent, Carl Carey, told ESPN that “he still has the desire and enthusiasm for the game, and his intention is to play a 16th NFL season.”

Peppers ranks fifth on the all-time career sacks list, logging 143.5 sacks in 15 regular seasons. Carey met with the Packers during the Combine on Peppers’ behalf. Peppers is a pending free agent after completing a three-year, $26 million contract with Green Bay.

The Packers are also in discussion with tight end Jared Cook about returning to Titletown, but as Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole reports, not much has been decided about Cook’s future. Cook signed a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Green Bay last offseason, and has a projected Spotrac market value of $3.4 million.

