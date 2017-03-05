Wisconsin suffers worst loss of the season vs Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.—For just the second time this season, and first time on the road, the Wisconsin men’s hockey team was shutout on Saturday night.

Following a seven-goal effort the previous night, the 16th-ranked Badgers (19-12-1, 12-6-0-0 Big Ten) were held without a goal as No. 11 Penn State (21-9-2, 10-7-1-0) won by a score of 6-0.

Advertisement

The series finale was held on Penn State’s senior night, and it was their seniors who led the way, scoring four out of the six tallies for the Nittany Lions.

PSU opened the scoring 10:44 into the first period on freshman Kris Myllari’s sixth goal of the year. The Badgers were put in a 2-0 hole just 50 seconds later on senior David Goodwin’s first of two goals in the game.

Penn State headed into the locker room with a two-goal lead. Matt Jurusik finished with 16 saves in the opening period.

“I think their goalie made big saves when we had chances to get back in the game,” head coach Tony Granato said. “We had plenty of chances around their net, obviously, we would have liked to start better but they came at us pretty good and deserved to win.”

The middle stanza was the strongest for Wisconsin, in terms of shots on goal, outshooting Penn State 13-11. However, Penn State made it a 3-0 game 8:47 into the period on defenseman David Thompson’s third goal of his senior campaign.

On Friday night, the Cardinal and White showed their offensive prowess, but on Saturday it was PSU who added three goals of their own to seal the 6-0 victory. Goodwin added his second of the game about halfway through the third period and Alec Marsh scored his fifth of the year to make it a 5-0 game.

In the final minute of play, the Badgers ended up short-handed 5-on-3 and senior Zach Saar was able to convert to finish off UW.

“We tried to open up more offensively as the game went on and that led to more mistakes defensively,” Granato said. “We didn’t make the most of our chances, we had opportunities to stay in the game in the first two periods and in the third we tried to open it up more and it led to their goals.”

With the loss, and Minnesota’s victory over Michigan, Wisconsin moves back into second place in the conference standings heading into the final weekend of the regular season. The Badgers trail the Gophers by three points and sit five points clear of Penn State in third place.

Minnesota hosts Michigan State next weekend and Penn State will travel to Ann Arbor to take on Michigan.

(uwbadgers.com)

Related

Comments

comments