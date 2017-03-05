UW seniors shoot Badgers to 66-49 win over Minnesota, #2 seed in Big Ten tournament

MADISON | It’s exactly how the Badger seniors wanted to finish their careers at the Kohl Center. After scoring just 27 points in the first half, the 22nd ranked Wisconsin men’s basketball team exploded for 39 points in the second half and beat Minnesota 66-49 Sunday night. With the win the Badgers earned the #2 seed in the upcoming Big Ten tournament. Wisconsin, who gets a double-bye, will play either the #7 seed or the #10 seed on Friday night March 10th at 6:30 p.m. at the Verizon Center in Washington D.C.

The Badgers found themselves down 29-27 at the half. Senior guard Bronson Koenig, who picked up two quick fouls, was forced to sit much of the first half and had no points at the break. Wisconsin shot just 1-5 from the free throw line in the first.

Advertisement

UW’s free throw shooting woes continued in the second half (6-16 overall), but the Badgers offense came to life | especially Bronson Koenig who knocked down three late three pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points | all in the second half. Koenig finished 5-8 from beyond the arc in his final game at the Kohl Center.

Senior Zach Showalter also finished with a fine game in his final game in Madison scoring 12 points, 5 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal. Nigel Hayes added 12 points. Ethan Happ finished with 9 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks.

Wisconsin’s defense held the Gophers to just 20 second half points. Minnesota shot just 32 percent from the game, 23% from three point land (3-13). The Badgers shot 43.9% from the field (25-57) and 10-18 from three-point land.

Wisconsin finishes the regular season 23-8 overall, 12-6 in the Big Ten tied with Maryland for 2nd place in conference. Minnesota falls to 23-8 overall, 11-7 in conference in 4th place.

Related

Comments

comments