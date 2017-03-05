Badgers clinch double bye in Big Ten Tournament, Happ leads Wisconsin at half

MADISON, Wisconsin | Thanks to Purdue’s 69-65 win over Northwestern Sunday, the Wisconsin men’s basketball team will have a double bye in the 2017 Big Ten Tournament. Wisconsin will play Friday March 10th as either the #2 seed or the #4 seed, depending on what happens in Sunday night’s game against Minnesota at the Kohl Center. The Badgers-Gophers winner will earn the 2 seed and will play Friday night at 6:30 against either the #7 seed or the #10 seed on the Big Ten Network. The Badgers-Gophers loser will earn the #4 seed and will play at approximately 2:45 p.m. on Friday against either the 5, 12 or 13 seed on ESPN.

The Big Ten Tournament will be played at the Verizon Center in Washington DC March 8-12.

Advertisement

Minnesota was leading the Badgers 29-27 at the half on Sunday at the Kohl Center. Ethan Happ led the first half for Wisconsin with 8 points. Zach Showalter and Nigel Hayes added 7 first half points. Once again free throws were an issue for the Badgers going 1-5. Senior guard Bronson Koenig picked up two quick fouls and was forced to sit much of the first half. Koenig had no points in the opening half.

Related

Comments

comments