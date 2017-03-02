Iowa leads Wisconsin at the half, 32-25

MADISON, Wis. — The Iowa men’s basketball team took a 32-25 halftime lead over Wisconsin, using a 14-0 advantage in bench scoring.

Bronson Koenig and Ethan Happ led the Badgers with 11 and seven points, respectively in the first half. Unfortunately for the Badgers, 23 minutes of combined bench play from D’Mitrik Trice, BrevIn Pritzl, Aaron Moesch, and Khalil Iverson didn’t result in any offensive production. Iowa, on the other hand, saw 12 points on 4-of-6 shooting from Nicholas Baer off the bench.

Wisconsin struggled to an early three-point shooting percentage of 33 (4-of-12), while Iowa shot 71 percent (5-of-7) from beyond the arc. Late in the first half, the Hawkeyes went on a 9-0 run to take a 26-23 lead, while the Badgers turned the ball over four times in a five minute stretch.

Wisconsin took a timeout with less than four minutes to play in the half, but it couldn’t get settled down over the next two minutes, with Ethan Happ missing a relatively easy layup, and the team committing a pair of turnovers. That resulted in another Wisconsin timeout.

Bronson Koenig then snapped a 6:28 scoring drought by driving the lane and laying the ball in with his right hand. That cut the Iowa lead to 29-25 with 26.1 seconds before halftime. But a late three-pointer by the Hawkeyes made it 32-25 at the break.

