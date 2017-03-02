Gasser, Bruesewitz and Wills discuss tough week for Badgers and look ahead to Iowa

MADISON | On this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, former Badger men’s basketball players Josh Gasser, Mike Bruesewitz and Charlie Wills give their thoughts on the current Badgers losses to Ohio State and Michigan State and look ahead to Wisconsin’s showdown with Iowa.

Gasser talked about Wisconsin’s struggles defensively, giving up 80+ points in back to back games for the first time since 1993.

“When I was a defender at Wisconsin the one thing I didn’t want to do is give up easy shots,” said Gasser. “Once a guy gets confidence he’s tough to stop. In these games they let them get out in transition and get to the free throw line and made it tough on themselves. That’s something we did well all season until this week.”

Gasser is also impressed with Iowa freshman Jordan Bohannon, the younger brother of former Badgers Zach and Jason Bohannon. Jordan Bohannon is coming off a 24 point performance against Maryland last Saturday. “I was just texting Zach Bohannon. I was giving him grief that he’s the worst Bohannon,” said Gasser. “It’s been cool to watch (Jordan) and see him do well. Zach always told me how good he is. He’s been Iowa’s best player all year. He’s the leader of the offense. In terms of Wisconsin’s recruiting, they wanted something different. D’Mitrik Trice has been great. Neither team is complaining.”

Head coach Greg Gard and the Badger coaching staff could have gone after Jordan Bohannon but opted for guard D’Mitrik Trice instead.

The Badgers have lost 4 of 5. Iowa has won two straight. Tip off between the Badgers and Hawkeyes is set for 8 o’clock Thursday night.

To hear this week’s Wisconsin Basketball Roundtable, click on the audio links:

