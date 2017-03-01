Ethan Happ named semifinalist for Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

MADISON, Wis. — At Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday morning the list of 10 semifinalists for the 2017 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year, which included the University of Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.
National Semifinalists
Lonzo Ball | UCLA
Ethan Happ | Wisconsin
Josh Hart | Villanova
Justin Jackson | North Carolina
Josh Jackson | Kansas
Luke Kennard | Duke
Frank Mason | Kansas
Johnathan Motley | Baylor
Caleb Swanigan | Purdue
Nigel Williams-Goss | Gonzaga
Happ is shooting 59.9 percent from the field this season, while averaging 14.1 points per game. Those numbers differ slightly in Big Ten Conference play, at 54.4 percent and 15.1 points per game.
The four finalists will be named on Mar. 19.