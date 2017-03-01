Ethan Happ named semifinalist for Naismith Trophy Player of the Year

MADISON, Wis. — At Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Wednesday morning the list of 10 semifinalists for the 2017 Naismith Trophy Player of the Year, which included the University of Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.

National Semifinalists

Lonzo Ball | UCLA

Ethan Happ | Wisconsin

Josh Hart | Villanova

Justin Jackson | North Carolina

Josh Jackson | Kansas

Luke Kennard | Duke

Frank Mason | Kansas

Johnathan Motley | Baylor

Caleb Swanigan | Purdue

Nigel Williams-Goss | Gonzaga

Happ is shooting 59.9 percent from the field this season, while averaging 14.1 points per game. Those numbers differ slightly in Big Ten Conference play, at 54.4 percent and 15.1 points per game.

The four finalists will be named on Mar. 19.

