Brewers get a 3-2 walk-off win against Cincinnati

The first drama of spring training ended in a Brewers win on Wednesday, as Milwaukee got a walk-off single from Lucas Erceg for a 3-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds in Arizona.

The Crew fell behind early, with Zack Cozart taking Chase Anderson deep with a solo shot in the top of the first inning. It was Anderson’s first appearance of the spring and went just the one inning.

But Milwaukee answered with some power of its own at the top of the lineup, as leadoff hitter Keon Broxton took the first pitch of the day from Lisalverto Bonilla deep to left in the bottom of the first inning to tie the game at 1. Shortstop Jonathan Villar followed that with a double to right field and third baseman Scooter Gennett brought him in to give Milwaukee a 2-1 lead.

The Reds were able to tie the game in the fourth as they got to the newly signed Neftali Feliz with a single and a double before he settled in and got out of the inning.

Things stayed tied until the bottom of the ninth. With runners at second and third with one out, Erceg stepped up and drilled a single to right field, scoring Mauricio Dubon for the win.

Villar and Gennett led the way offensively for Milwaukee, with each having a pair of hits to help the Brewers improve to 2-3 in spring training. They’ll take on Seattle Thursday afternoon.

