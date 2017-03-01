Brewers to add a pair of names to “Wall of Honor” at Miller Park

The Milwaukee Brewers will add two new names to the Miller Park “Walls of Honor” this season.

The team, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Braves Historical Association, announced Tuesday that former Brewers outfielder Corey Hart will be inducted into the “Brewers Wall of Honor” and former Milwaukee Braves pitcher Lew Burdette will be inducted into the “Braves Wall of Honor.”

Hart, a two-time All-Star, was in Milwaukee for nine years and batted .276 with 154 home runs and 508 RBIs.

“My life has been a complete blessing because I was a Brewer,” Hart in a statement released by the team. “My family and I will always be in forever debt because of the unbelievable experiences we had at Miller Park and the lifelong relationships we made at the park and in the community. Thank you from the bottom of my heart; I am truly honored to be inducted into the Brewers Wall of Honor.”

Burdette, the MVP of the 1957 World Series, passed away in 2007. Over his 13 years with the Braves — first in Boston and then in Milwaukee, he had an ERA of 3.53 and posted a record 179-120.

“We are very appreciative of this honor and would like to thank the Brewers and the Braves Historical Association,” said Mary Lou Burdette-Wieloszynski, daughter of Lew Burdette. “My father loved playing in Milwaukee and the encouragement from the fans meant the world to him. He often talked about the special camaraderie with his Milwaukee teammates, and he was very proud of helping bring a World Series championship to Milwaukee.”

Burdette will be inducted on Friday, May 26 when Milwaukee hosts the Arizona Diamondbacks, while Hart will be enshrined on Friday, June 30 when the Brewers welcome the Miami Marlins to town.

