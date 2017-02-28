Zach Davies was sharp in his debut, but Milwaukee lost 6-3 to Kansas City

For the third time in four spring training games, Milwaukee came out on the losing end, the latest a 6-3 loss to Kansas City on Tuesday in Phoenix.

The outcome, though, didn’t take away from a solid day at the plate for centerfielder Keon Broxton, who had a pair of hits and a run scored as the Brewers leadoff man, helping Milwaukee jump out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. They followed that up with a monster home run from shortstop Yadiel Rivera in the second, but that was the end of the offense until top prospect Lewis Brinson tripled and Manny Pina singled him home in the eighth inning.

Advertisement

Zach Davies made his spring debut for Milwaukee, pitching a scoreless first inning and striking out a pair before giving way to seven relievers, including Hiram Burgos, who got lit up for four runs on six hits in just two innings of work and took the loss.

Milwaukee will face NL Central division rival Cincinnati on Wednesday, with the first pitch coming at 2:05 at the Brewers spring training home in Maryvale, Ariz.

Related

Comments

comments