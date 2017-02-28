Lacy reveals ankle surgery required 4-6 month recovery window

GREEN BAY, Wis. — In a podcast with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Green Bay Packers running back Eddie Lacy revealed details of his ankle surgery, which held an estimated recovery timetable of 4-to-6 months.

“I messed up my deltoid and widened the bone on my ankle, so I had to get two screws, two wires and a plate to fix it because I messed up my deltoid ligament,” Lacy told Schefter. “That’s the longest thing to heal.”

Sunday marked the four-month mark in his recovery, in which time he’d been working out at the University of Alabama — his alma mater. He recently posted a video of himself doing pool-jogging exercises where he’d run against the water current.

“I’m going to try and go out and run, but if it’s not comfortable then I’m just going to continue doing what I’ve been doing. But by April, whenever I have to report, I should be able to go out and do everything.”

Whether or not Lacy will be retained remains to be seen. He played in just five games in 2016 before injuring his ankle Oct. 9 against the New York Giants. Lacy put up 360 yards this season and was unable to find the end zone. His estimated market value, according to Spotrac is $2.8 million per season.

while evident from coach Mike McCarthy’s season-ending press conference, the Packers appear to want Lacy to return next season. Lacy says discussions with his agent have been positive, and that the Packers have been “very vocal about having me back there.”

