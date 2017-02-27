Wisconsin remains inside the AP Top 25 despite a pair of losses

MADISON — Despite a pair of losses over the last week, the Wisconsin basketball team was still inside the Associated Press Top 25 poll when it was released Monday.

The Badgers, losers of four of their last five games, dropped six spots to No. 22, their lowest ranking of the season, and a dramatic shift from the poll just three weeks ago, when they were No. 7. Since then, though, they’ve lost to Northwestern, Michigan, Ohio State and Michigan State, with their only win coming against another team, Maryland, on the skids.

Wisconsin is at home for the final two games of the Big Ten season, with the first game on Thursday against Iowa.

The only other Big Ten team in the AP poll is Purdue, who checks in at No. 16, down two spots from last week after needing overtime to beat Penn State and losing at Michigan.

Purdue leads Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings by one game, and Michigan State, Maryland and Minnesota by two games. The Boilermakers finish out the regular season with a game against Indiana at home and a trip to take on Northwestern.

