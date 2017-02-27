The Packers have finalized their coaching staff for 2017

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2017 coaching staff.

Head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Jeff Blasko will serve as assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle will be a defensive quality control coach and David Raih will serve as the newly created offensive perimeter coach.

It’ll be year No. 2 for Blasko with the organization after spending 2016 as a coaching administrator. He was a college and high school coach prior to joining the Packers.

Green Bay picked up McGarigle from the University of Illinois staff, where he served as linebacker coach for one year under former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith. McGarigle played at Northwestern and played in 12 games for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2007.

For Raih, this will be his third different role with the team, spending 2014-15 as a coaching administrator and last season as the assistant offensive line coach.

The full staff:

Offensive Coaching Staff

Edgar Bennett – Offensive Coordinator

Brian Angelichio – Tight Ends

Jeff Blasko – Assistant Offensive Line

James Campen – Offensive Line

Luke Getsy – Wide Receivers

David Raih – Offensive Perimeter

Ben Sirmans – Running Backs

Alex Van Pelt – Quarterbacks

Defensive Coaching Staff

Winston Moss – Associate Head Coach/Linebackers

Dom Capers – Defensive Coordinator

Scott McCurley – Assistant Linebackers

Tim McGarigle – Defensive Quality Control

Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Front Assistant

Darren Perry – Secondary – Safeties

Mike Trgovac – Defensive Line

Joe Whitt Jr. – Secondary – Cornerbacks

Special Teams Coaching Staff

Ron Zook – Special Teams Coordinator

Jason Simmons – Assistant Special Teams

Strength and Conditioning Staff

Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator

Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Assistant

