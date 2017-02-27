The Packers have finalized their coaching staff for 2017

The Green Bay Packers have finalized their 2017 coaching staff.
Head coach Mike McCarthy announced Monday that Jeff Blasko will serve as assistant offensive line coach, Tim McGarigle will be a defensive quality control coach and David Raih will serve as the newly created offensive perimeter coach.
It’ll be year No. 2 for Blasko with the organization after spending 2016 as a coaching administrator. He was a college and high school coach prior to joining the Packers.
Green Bay picked up McGarigle from the University of Illinois staff, where he served as linebacker coach for one year under former Chicago Bears coach Lovie Smith. McGarigle played at Northwestern and played in 12 games for the then-St. Louis Rams in 2007.
For Raih, this will be his third different role with the team, spending 2014-15 as a coaching administrator and last season as the assistant offensive line coach.
The full staff:
Offensive Coaching Staff
Edgar Bennett – Offensive Coordinator
Brian Angelichio – Tight Ends
Jeff Blasko – Assistant Offensive Line
James Campen – Offensive Line
Luke Getsy – Wide Receivers
David Raih – Offensive Perimeter
Ben Sirmans – Running Backs
Alex Van Pelt – Quarterbacks
Defensive Coaching Staff
Winston Moss – Associate Head Coach/Linebackers
Dom Capers – Defensive Coordinator
Scott McCurley – Assistant Linebackers
Tim McGarigle – Defensive Quality Control
Jerry Montgomery – Defensive Front Assistant
Darren Perry – Secondary – Safeties
Mike Trgovac – Defensive Line
Joe Whitt Jr. – Secondary – Cornerbacks
Special Teams Coaching Staff
Ron Zook – Special Teams Coordinator
Jason Simmons – Assistant Special Teams
Strength and Conditioning Staff
Mark Lovat – Strength & Conditioning Coordinator
Chris Gizzi – Strength & Conditioning Assistant