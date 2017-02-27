Gennett and Brinson combine for five hits as the Brewers beat the Rangers 5-0

The Milwaukee Brewers earned their first win in Cactus League action Monday afternoon, shutting out the Texas Rangers 5-0.

Top prospect Lewis Brinson went 3-for-3 and had an RBI as the leadoff man, while left fielder Scooter Gennett was 2 of 2 with a walk to help the Brewers improve to 1-2 in spring training.

In total, the Crew managed to belt out 11 hits, with shortstop Orlando Arcia joining Brinson and Gennett with multiple hits.

Junior Guerra got the start for Milwaukee, allowing just one hit in one scoreless inning of work. Six other pitchers, including Jhan Marinez (W, 1-0) and Tyler Cravy (H, 1), limited the Rangers to just two hits the rest of the way.

Milwaukee will take on the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

