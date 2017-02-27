Clutch Snell seals Bucks win over Suns

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Bucks guard Tony Snell went up for a shot with 8.3 seconds remaining, draining the three-point attempt to give Milwaukee a 100-96 win over the Phoenix Suns.

The play was set up by an in-bounds pass from Greg Monroe to Giannis Antetokounmppo, who killed some clock before passing to Malcolm Brogdon, who then eventually found Snell wide open. Milwaukee was nursing a one-point lead with 29.1 seconds remaining.

”It was a great read by Giannis to be patient and to understand what was about to take place,” Bucks coach Jason Kidd said. ”He read the situation and there was a lot of trust. He made a pass to Malcolm, who could have shot it, but he made the extra pass and Tony ended up with the open shot.”

There were no harsh criticisms on social media for Snell, who logged a near NBA record zero points, rebounds, assists, or steals in 28 minutes of play during Friday’s loss to the Utah Jazz. This time, he was a main contributor, pouring in 13 points on 5-of-9 shooting, while adding three rebounds and two assists.

Antetokounmpo recorded a game-high 28 points, while Brogdon added 15 points and seven assists. Milwaukee overcame a rebounding deficit of 42-33 in favor of Phoenix, which now drops its fourth consecutive game to Milwaukee and 12th over the last 15.

