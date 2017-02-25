Brewers begin spring with 11-0 exhibition win over UW-Milwaukee

PHOENIX — A Milwaukee Brewers tradition of meeting with University of Wisconsin | Milwaukee in a spring exhibition resulted in an 11-0 win for the Brewers, thanks to a pair of home runs from top prospect Lewis Brinson.

Brinson drove in four runs with the pair of dingers in his first spring training game with the Brewers. Scooter Gennett added a solo home run, while Jesus Aguilar added a three-run blast to lead the offensive charge.

“He’s got a good approach,” Gennett said of Brinson. “He doesn’t try to do too much. He’s naturally gifted, he’s blessed, so those guys don’t have to do too much. They don’t have to create or try to hit the ball out of the ballpark, it comes natural when they square it up. That was an example of it today.”

Gennett will get work at third base and left field early in spring training while Ryan Braun takes time off (not injury-related). When Braun gets eased into the rotation sometime after the World Baseball Classic, Gennett will take reps at second base.

The Panthers only mustered a pair of hits in the third annual meeting with the Brewers.

